"Illegal Tree Felling In Hills": Supreme Court Notice To Flood-Hit States

The Supreme Court has turned its focus to illegal tree-felling in the wake of landslides and floods across northern India. Pointing to the videos of timber logs floating in the floodwaters of Himachal Pradesh, the court has observed that there has been illegal felling of trees in the hills.

Several states are witnessing a dire flood situation across northern India, with Punjab facing its worst deluge in nearly four decades. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has noted the situation as "unprecedented" while expressing concern over illegal tree-felling.

"We have seen unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. From the media reports it is noticed that in the flood a huge number of wood were flowing along. Prima facie, it appears that there has been illegal felling of trees going on up hills," said CJI Gavai.

The remark came during a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on environmental degradation in the hills. The bench of CJI Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran stressed it is a serious matter and sought a reply from the centre and the states, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab, within two weeks.

It has also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to contact the concerned authorities and find out the reasons for such a huge number of logs floating around in the water. Mr Mehta said that he will contact the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Forests and request him for detailed information.

The matter will be taken up again after two weeks.