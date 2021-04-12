Illegal Aadhaar Card Racket Busted In Assam's Dibrugarh, 3 Detained

Illegal Aadhaar card racket: A larger probe has been initiated in the matter, police said

An illegal Aadhaar card centre was busted by the police in Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday.

Three people - Dipen Doley, 29, Bitupan Deori, 27, and Aibi Deori, 30, have been detained from the illegal centre in the city's Paltan Bazar area. The trio are from Lakhimpur, around 120 km from Dibrugarh.

The men used to charge Rs 300 each for making Aadhaar cards, police said.

Police have seized desktop computers, laptops, Aadhaar card forms and Rs 5,000 in cash from the men. A Tata Nixon car has also been seized.

Police sources added that this could be a part of a greater nexus and many illegal Aadhaar centres may be operating in the state. The accused could be making a lot of money from this, police added. A larger probe has been initiated in the matter.

"We are investigating the case and very soon there will be a crackdown against all illegal Aadhaar centres operating in Dibrugarh," Officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh police station Rajiv Saikia said.

Three others were also picked up for questioning in the case, police said.

"After getting specific information, we conducted a search operation and found three people operating an illegal Aadhaar card centre in Paltan Bazar at the resident of one Atiquor Rahman. We have detained three people in connection with the case and three more were picked up for investigation," Mr Saikia added.