IIT Madras Student Found Dead, Fourth Suspected Suicide This Year

A second-year student was found dead in his IIT-Madras hostel room

A student was found dead in a hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai today, the police said, adding they suspect it to be a case of death by suicide.

The second-year student from Maharashtra was pursuing Chemical Engineering, the police said.

If the police confirm suicide later after investigation, it would be the fourth case in IIT-Madras this year.