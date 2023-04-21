IIT Madras Student Found Dead, Fourth Suspected Suicide This Year

Chennai:
A student was found dead in a hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai today, the police said, adding they suspect it to be a case of death by suicide.
The second-year student from Maharashtra was pursuing Chemical Engineering, the police said.
If the police confirm suicide later after investigation, it would be the fourth case in IIT-Madras this year.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)