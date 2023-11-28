IIT Madras Suspends Professor Over PhD Student's Suicide

Professor Sen could not be reached for his comments.

IIT Madras has suspended a professor following an inquiry into the suicide of a research scholar on March 31 this year.

"Professor Ashish Sen has been suspended based on the direction of the board of governors. The Institute is following all due procedures," a statement from IIT Madras said.

Professor Sen could not be reached for his comments.

A 32-year-old doctoral student from West Bengal died by suicide in his room, marking the third such incident at the institute this year.

The student, identified as Sachin, was pursuing his PhD, police said. Sachin was found dead in his hostel room outside the campus on March 31. Hours before his death, he had posted a WhatsApp status saying, "Sorry, I am not good enough."

Sachin's family, in their detailed complaint, reportedly alleged inhuman treatment by Professor Sen from the mechanical engineering department toward him and others.

Recently, the top-ranking engineering institute in India had appointed retired IPS Officer G Thilagavathi to head the inquiry committee.

Prof Ashish Sen found responsible for the suicide of Sachin. Suspended. @iitmadraspic.twitter.com/qAiq23Vs36 — voice of Students-IITM (@jaciitm) November 27, 2023

The student body has welcomed the action against Professor Sen. A post by 'Voice of Students of IIT-M' read, "We congratulate the IIT-M administration for such a strong and courageous action against one of their peers. This is a victory to many students who came together for the protests following Sachin's suicide."

IIT Madras has witnessed four suicides in three months until April this year, marking a total of six suicides in two years. In an effort to reduce stress among students, the institute has implemented a student wellness program over the past few months. This program includes one-on-one confidential interactions with professional external counselors and a Kushal faculty program designed to cultivate a positive mindset among students.

"So far personal issues appear to be the trigger for suicides in most cases,' Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M told NDTV recently.