IIT-JEE (Main) April Session Exams Postponed Amid Covid Surge

The third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) has been postponed in light of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced today.

The session was originally scheduled to be held from 27 April to 30 April. Revised dates for the JEE (Main) wll be announced at least 15 days before the exam, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank added.

The entrance exam scores are accepted by some of the premier engineering institutes in the country, including IIT and NIT.

"Given the current #covid19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) - 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that safety of our students & their academic career are @EduMinOfIndia''s and my prime concerns right now," Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted.

According to an official order by the National Testing Agency (NTA), "looking at the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well being of candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone JEE-(Main) April session".

"The revised dates will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination," the order said.

India saw the deadliest day of the pandemic as 1,501 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. The country also recorded the biggest daily surge in cases with 2,61,500 infections, taking the caseload to 1.47 crore total cases.

This is the fourth straight day when over 2 lakh cases have been recorded. Over 12 lakh cases have been added to the caseload in the last one week.