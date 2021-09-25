IIT Graduate Ranks 45 In UPSC Exam, His Father Sells Clothes On Cycle

Anil Bosak's father termed his son Anil Bosak's success a dream

There is a cycle in the backdrop, clothes on the hanging line, a handpump too, asbestos sheets for roof but this seller of clothes from Bihar has his focus elsewhere. He is busy accepting congratulations as his son just secured rank 45 in the prestigious Civil Services Examination.

Anil Bosak, an IIT Delhi graduate from the 2018 batch, cleared the exam in his third attempt. He is a native of Kishanganj district in Bihar.

Anil Bosak's Kishanganj home

"He first qualified for the IIT. We were very happy. I thought now he will work. But he said he will prepare for the UPSC. His teacher also helped him a lot, he even offered to help monetarily," said Binod Bosak, his father, who makes a living selling clothes on bicycle.

Mr Bosak termed the success of his son a "dream".

"It was very difficult (initially). I think this is a dream. I am not educated," said his father, encouraging others to help their child and emphasising that they too will find success.

Anil Bosak's father Binod Bosak

The happy scenes show the family sharing sweets and taking in the special moment while posing for the cameras. Also, stopping from time to time to take in congratulatory messages from visiting people.

"We are very happy. Last year he got 616 rank. He said he will appear again in the test. And he got 45th rank this time. We are surprised that he got this far... This is a great moment for the entire district," said Babul Bosak, Anil's brother.

The exam this year was topped by Bihar's Shubham Kumar, an IIT Bombay graduate.

A total of 761 candidates -- 545 men and 216 women -- cleared the civil services examination 2020, results of which were declared on Friday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The UPSC said that among the top 25 candidates there are 13 men and 12 women.