IIT Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota, 4th Case This Year

In the latest addition to the disturbing series of student suicides in Rajasthan's Kota, an IIT aspirant was found dead in his hostel room this morning. This is the fourth student suicide this year despite concerted efforts to check such incidents in the education hub, where students from across the country come to prepare for competitive exams.

Shubh Choudhary, a resident of Jharkhand, had been preparing for JEE-Mains, the exam required to get admission to top engineering colleges of the country, including the premier IITs. He was in Kota for the past two years. When the JEE Mains results were declared yesterday, Shubh found his score was lower than he had expected. He returned to his hostel room. His body was found hanging from the ceiling this morning.

Police are searching his room for a suicide note or any other clue. The youngster's family has been informed and an autopsy will be conducted once they reach Kota.