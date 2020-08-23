'Ignore Uninformed Self-Styled Nationalists': P Chidambaram On J&K Pact

All J&K parties, including Congress, have said they will abide by last years Gupkar Declaration. (File)

P Chidambaram, former Union minister and senior leader of the Congress - one of the six national and regional parties that signed a resolution to work for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Articles 370 and 35A - said the signatories should stand "behind their demand" in a series of tweets today.

Mr Chidambaram's support for the resolution comes in the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief GA Mir stating that though their representative had signed the Gupkar declaration last year "a lot has changed since then". Mr Mir had added that any action on abrogation of Article 370 should be taken after the Supreme Court gives its verdict.

"The Constitution of India contains many examples of Special Provisions for states and asymmetric distribution of power. How will the government resolve the Naga issues if it is against making Special Provisions?" the veteran lawyer tweeted.

I appeal to them to stand resolutely behind their demand. Ignore the uninformed criticism of self-styled nationalists who do not read history but try to re-write history. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 23, 2020

Hinting at the BJP, Mr Chidambaram further urged the parties to "ignore uninformed criticism of self-styled nationalists".

Soon after the Gupkar Declaration-II was signed Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina had dismissed the development as political "day-dreaming" and that restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status was "next to impossible".

The Centre had revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special rights, like the ability to enact its own laws, last year in August by scrapping provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and divided the state into two centrally-governed union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The move was accompanied with a strong security crackdown, the world's longest internet shutdown in a democratic country and the detention of hundreds of political leaders, including three former Chief Ministers in an effort to curb a backlash.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is still under detention under the Public Safety Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

