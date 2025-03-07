IFS Officer Dies By Suicide In Delhi's Chanakyapuri, Suffered From Depression: Police

An Indian Foreign Service officer died by suicide in Delhi's Chanakyapuri neighbourhood Friday morning.

Identified as Jitendra Rawat, he jumped off the roof of his government-allotted home - in a colony for External Affairs Ministry officers - at 6 am, police sources told NDTV.

Sources said Mr Rawat was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment.

Mr Rawat is survived by his wife and two children, all three of whom live in Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Only his mother was at home when he died.

The government officer lived on the first floor of a four-storey building.

He was between 35 and 40 years old, police sources told news agency PTI.

The cops are investigating the tragic incident.

More details are awaited.

