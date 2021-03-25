Will Spend 100 Crore To Renovate Bishnupur Temples: Amit Shah In Bengal

"Once a knowledge capital, what is the situation of Bengal today?" Amit Shah asked. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that if the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal then it would renovate the temples at Bishnupur.

"Bishnupur is the land of temples. There are many world-famous temples in this land but no one took care of these temples? If voted to power, the BJP government will spend Rs 100 crore to renovate all these temples," the Union Home Minister said at a public meeting in Bishnupur, Bankura.

Criticising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "Under the governance of Didi, the development of Bengal is not possible."

"In this area, whenever I come, my network gets lost. Soumitra Khan will give you a guarantee that BJP will provide towers so that the mobile network is not lost in Bishnupur and Bankura," the Home Minister added.

"Once considered as the knowledge capital, what is the situation of Bengal today? There are only 13 colleges for 1 lakh students. Can 1 lakh students study in just 13 colleges? We have promised Rs 20,000 crores to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Fund to build more colleges," Mr Shah added.

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, Mr Shah said, "Should Saraswati puja take place in schools of Bengal or not? Should Durga puja and idol immersion happen or not? Didi banned Durga puja and Saraswati puja for vote bank. Bid adieu to Didi on May 2 and there will no one to stop Durga puja and Saraswati puja in Bengal."

The first phase of the assembly polls kicks off on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go to polls.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.