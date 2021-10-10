'If There Was No Money...': Burglars' Letter To Madhya Pradesh Official

If there wasn't any money in the house, you shouldn't have locked it, collector, read the note.

In a strange incident of theft in Madhya Pradesh, the burglars not only broke into the house of a deputy collector but also left a note for him. "Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna tha na collector (If there wasn't any money in the house, you shouldn't have locked it, collector)," read the note.

The burglary took place at the official residence of Trilochan Gaur in the civil lines area of Dewas, a 2.5-hour drive from the state's capital city Bhopal.

The incident is being seen as a challenge to the police as the officer's house is located between the bungalows of a lawmaker and Dewas Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pradeep Soni and just 100-metre away from the residence of Superintendent of Police.

Trilochan Gaur, who is currently posted as SDM in Khategaon tehsil of Dewas, was not in his house for the last 15-20 days. He reported the incident after he found his belongings scattered across the house and some cash and silver jewellery were missing.

"Rs 30,000 in cash and some jewellery was stolen from the government residence of Trilochan Gaur, who is currently posted as the SDM of Khategaon. The exact time of the incident is not known yet," said Inspector Umrao Singh.

An investigation is underway in the case.