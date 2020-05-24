5 Rotis, Rs 1,900 Missing After Burglary In Madhya Pradesh Judge's House

The police are investigating the case and are taking help from sniffer dogs to trace those involved

Unidentified burglars scaled the walls of the compound of a Madhya Pradesh judge's official residence and broke into his house, but all they took away was Rs 1,900 from the pockets of his trousers and five rotis from the kitchen, police said.

The incident took place on Friday early morning at Judicial Magistrate Vivek Kumar Singh's official residence in Sidhi, 560 km from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

After entering the compound, the thieves cut through the ventilator of the washroom, police said, but couldn't take away valuables. That they took five chapatis from the kitchen is a hot topic of discussion in the town.

The police later registered a case under sections that deal with trespassing and theft.

The police are investigating the case and are taking help from sniffer dogs to trace those involved.

Some locals are associating the theft with unemployment and hunger, triggered by weeks of nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.