'If Priyanka Like Indira Gandhi, Then Rahul Gandhi Like ...': BJP Leader

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined politics after years of speculation.

If Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reminds people of her grandmother, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the same yardstick should be used to compare Rahul Gandhi to his grandfather, a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh said.

"When people see the image of Priyankaji's grandmother in her, it is expected that they should see the image of Rahul Gandhi's grandfather in him. Why does Congress steer clear of that? If they take Indiraji's name, why do they not like her husband?" Madhya Pradesh BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parashar told news agency ANI.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 47, joined politics last week after years of speculation. She will be in charge of the party's campaign for the national election in eastern Uttar Pradesh, which includes the constituencies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in charge of western UP.

In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, the Congress put up posters of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, demanding that she be fielded as a candidate from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stronghold.

The poster carried the slogan ''Gorakhpur ki yahi pukar, Priyanka Gandhi sansad is baar (This is the call of Gorakhpur, Priyanka Gandhi will be parliamentarian this time)''.

