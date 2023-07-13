'If Pakistani Woman Doesn't Return': Cops Get Threat Of '26/11-Like Attack'

Seema Haider has converted to Hinduism. (File)

An unidentified person has called the Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room and threatened to conduct a 26/11-like attack, police said.

"The Mumbai police control room received a threat call yesterday in which the caller threatened the police to prepare for a 26/11 terrorist attack if Pakistani national Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan." the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai police and crime branch are probing the matter, they added. More details are awaited and further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, the Noida police had arrested Seema Haider for entering India illegally and staying in Greater Noida. She was granted bail by a court, after which she converted to Hinduism and dropped her surname.

Seema Haider is a Pakistani national who entered India illegally with her four children to be with her partner, whom she met while playing an online game.

