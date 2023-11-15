'If Government Formed In Delhi...': Rahul Gandhi's Caste Census Promise

The second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections is scheduled on Friday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that when their government is formed in Delhi, the first signature will be on the caste census.

He said, "This (caste census) will be the most revolutionary decision after independence."

While addressing a public rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, Rahul Gandhi said, "When it comes to giving rights to OBCs, they say there are no OBCs. There is only one caste in India, the poor. There are OBCs, and we will find out how many there are. Whether it's 10, 20, or 60 per cent, you will get as much participation as there is population. Whether Narendra Modi does it or not, if our government is formed in Chhattisgarh, a caste survey will be done here. When our government is formed in Delhi, the first signature will be on the caste census."

"The day the OBCs, Dalits, and tribals of this country find out their true population and their true power, this country will change forever. After independence, (conducting caste census) this will be the most revolutionary decision," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Rs 15,000 will be credited to accounts of all women of the state every year by the state government," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Chhattisgarh government has taken a historic decision: free education will be provided to students from KG to PG," he said.

The Congress is in power in both states. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress came to power in the state, winning 68 of the 90 seats. The BJP bagged 15.

In Rajasthan, the Congress won 99 out of 200 seats and formed the government with support from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Independents. The BJP secured 73 seats.

