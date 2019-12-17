Junior Railway Minister Says "Shoot At Sight" Amid Citizenship Law Protests

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi made the controversial remark today.

Four days after people protesting the amended Citizenship Act set fire to a railway station in Bengal's Murshidabad, a Union Minister today warned that anybody resorting to such acts would be shot at sight by the authorities.

"I have told the district administration and railway authorities concerned that if anybody destroys public property, they can be shot at sight. I am giving this directive as a Union Minister," Suresh Angadi, the Union Minister of State for Railways, told news agency ANI.

The controversial statement comes amid nationwide protests against the amended Citizenship Act, which aims to make it easier for non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to become Indian nationals.

Protesters had set the Beldanga railways station complex in Murshidabad afire on December 13, despite appeals for calm from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They also assaulted Railway Police Force personnel at the scene.

Mr Angadi said that such violence actions cannot be condoned when the Railways already faces a lot of losses in West Bengal and Northeastern states. "As many as 13 lakh employees work there day and night to ensure the development and cleanliness of railway infrastructure. But some anti-social elements supported by the opposition are are creating problems in the country," he said, demanding that the government take stringent action against protesters "like Vallabhbhai Patel would have".

The Union Minister claimed that opposition parties were misleading people into protesting against the amended Citizenship Act even though it does not pose any threat to genuine citizens, including Muslims. "We are only giving refugees from minority communities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh the right to stay in India, and local minorities will not be affected. But some people in the area are trying to destabilise the economy," he said.