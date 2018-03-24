'If Akhilesh Yadav Had Made A Sacrifice...': Mayawati's Top 10 Quotes

Mayawati congratulated the candidates who she said did not "get intimidated" by government terror
Lucknow:
Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati, who was outfoxed by the BJP
in the race for the Rajya Sabha in Uttar Pradesh, hit out at the BJP
for "misusing government machinery" and perpetrating government terror, and asserted that the SP-BSP alliance will not be affected by the Rajya Sabha elections. The blow came only days after the BSP leader helped Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party snatch two key Lok Sabha seats - from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur and deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's Phulpur.