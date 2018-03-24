"If Akhilesh Yadav Had Made A Sacrifice...": Mayawati's Top 10 Quotes "The BJP must be thinking that Mayawati is hot-headed and will break the alliance, but at no cost will I let the BJP's plan succeed," she said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mayawati congratulated the candidates who she said did not "get intimidated" by government terror Lucknow: Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati, who was Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati, who was outfoxed by the BJP in the race for the Rajya Sabha in Uttar Pradesh, hit out at the BJP for "misusing government machinery" and perpetrating government terror, and asserted that the SP-BSP alliance will not be affected by the Rajya Sabha elections. The blow came only days after the BSP leader helped Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party snatch two key Lok Sabha seats - from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur and deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's Phulpur. Whatever has happened in the Rajya Sabha elections, it will have no effect on the SP-BSP alliance. The BJP must be thinking that Mayawati is hot-headed and will break the alliance, but at no cost will I let the BJP's plan succeed I heard that BJP leaders are eating laddoos. But no matter how many laddoos they eat, they cannot make up for the shameful loss in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. This is not revenge for the Lok Sabha bypolls. The results of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls were so explosive that the BJP started seeing stars in the day. Some MLAs have cross voted out of fear. Fear of prosecution and investigating agencies. But I congratulate those who refused to get intimidated. Our response to the loss is same as it is of the public - that PM Modi and the Yogi government have like always misused government machinery and perpetrated government terror and fear and got a dhanna-seth elected After the defeats in Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur seat and Keshav Maurya's Phulphur seats, the BJP tried their best to break our new unity with the SP and win the Rajya Sabha election. And for this they misused their government machinery. The results of the bypolls were welcomed across the country, but still the BJP have not lost their bad habits. Even yesterday we could have salvaged the situation if Akhilesh Yadav would not have believed Raja Bhaiya, who the BJP used to earlier call "Kunda ka gunda" The BJP are very happy with the win yesterday. But even after my press conference, I think they will again go into in a bad state.



