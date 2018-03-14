Iconic Physicist Stephen Hawking Who Redefined Cosmology, Dies At 76

New Delhi: Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking died at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday, he was 76. Family of Professor Hawking, in a statement said, "He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world." His illness did not stop his scientific pursuits. Professor Hawking's major work revolved around basic laws that govern the universe.He has won 13 honorary degrees.
Here are the top 10 points
Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 1963, at the age of 21, doctors had said he would not live more than two years
Only one cheek muscle worked, he communicated with a speech-generating device
Professor Hawking was famous for his theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation, which is referred to as Hawking radiation
His book 'A Brief History of Time' was on the British Sunday Times best-seller list for a 237 weeks
Professor Hawking said, "It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.'
In his autobiography, Professor Hawking wrote, "You were supposed to be either brilliant without effort, or accept your limitations"
Professor Hawking showed that the universe had a beginning, he merged Einstein's theory of relativity to show space and time began with Big Bang
He appeared on several TV shows including the Big Bang Theory and The Simpsons
Stephen Hawking has never won a Nobel Prize
On his website, Professor Hawking writes his classmates nicknamed him 'Einstein'