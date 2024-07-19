Ice-Cream Shop Owner Hospitalised After Being Shot At In Pune: Cops

Rahul Tilekar was hit by one bullet and is currently hospitalised, an official said. (Representational)

An ice-cream shop owner was shot at in Saswad in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.

Rahul Tilekar was hit by one bullet and is currently hospitalised, the official added.

"The cause of the firing is not known. We have zeroed in on two to three suspects. Further probe is underway," the Saswad police station official said.

