IAS Officer's Twitter Thread On How To Be 'Smart Aspirant' For Interview

Jitin Yadav said a smart aspirant should not only prepare well for the interview but must also try to know the background of the UPSC chairman and the members who will be heading interview boards.

Jitin Yadav, an IAS officer of 2016 batch, West Bengal cadre, shared a small tip on how to be a "smart aspirant".

Mr Yadav tweeted a smart aspirant should not only prepare well for the interview but must also try to know the background of the UPSC chairman and the members who will be heading interview boards.

Not only this, Mr Yadav also shared a brief background of the UPSC chairman and the members:

In the Civil Services personality test conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the interview panel interacts with a candidate on diversified matters from international relations to political scenarios as well as personal information.

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is a nationwide competitive examination conducted by the UPSC for recruitment to higher civil services of the government, including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Indian Police Service.

On an average, 9 to 10 lakh candidates apply every year and the number of candidates sitting in the preliminary examination is approximately 5.5 lakh. Results for the prelims are published in mid-August, while the final result is published in May the next year.

