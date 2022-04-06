IAS Officer's Twitter Thread On How To Be 'Smart Aspirant' For Interview

Jitin Yadav shared a brief background of the UPSC chairman and the members.

Jitin Yadav, an IAS officer of 2016 batch, West Bengal cadre, shared a small tip on how to be a "smart aspirant".

Mr Yadav tweeted a smart aspirant should not only prepare well for the interview but must also try to know the background of the UPSC chairman and the members who will be heading interview boards.

A smart aspirant not only prepares well for interview but also try to know background of #UPSC Chairman and Members who will be heading interview boards.



Here is a thread on brief background of #UPSC Chairman and Members: — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Not only this, Mr Yadav also shared a brief background of the UPSC chairman and the members:

Dr Manoj Soni (Chairman)

- scholar of political science

- specialises in International Relations

- Past - Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University and MSU of Baroda

- youngest VC in independent India — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Air Marshal Ajit S Bhonsle(Member)

- spent 39 years in Air Force

- MSc in Defence Studies

- MPhil from National Institute of Defence Studies, Japan

- Forte - Training, Education, Infrastructure development, Cyber Security

- Interests - avid traveller, art & culture — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Ms. Sujata Mehta(Member)

- MPhil in Political Science

- Indian Foreign Service 1980 batch

- served in Indian Missions in Moscow, Dhaka & UN in New York

- Ambassador to Conference on Disarmament in Geneva — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Ms. Smita Nagaraj(Member)

- Masters in Political Science, JNU

- PG Diploma in Mass Communication

- IAS 1984 batch, TN cadre

- Served at Ministry of Defence and DOPT

- been Executive Director of Central Social Welfare Board — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Ms M Sathiyavathy(Member)

- PG and Gold medalist in Mathematics from IIT, Madras

- IRS 1981, then IAS 1982 batch, AGMUT cadre

- worked at Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram

- served at Ministries of Commerce, Labour, Textiles, Civil Aviation, Dept of Space. — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Sri Bharat Bhushan Vyas(Member)

- IAS 1986, J&K

- BSc Botany

- Chief Secretary, J&K

- Advisor to Governor, J&K — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Dr T C A Anant(Member)

- former Chief Statistician of India

- Secretary, MOSPI

- Masters from Delhi School of Economics and served as professor at DSE for >10 years

- PhD from Cornell

- Publications in field of Labour, Industry, Economic Theory — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Sri Rajiv Nayan Choubey(Member)

- IAS 1981 batch TN cadre

- Served at Dept of Economic Affairs, Devlopment Commisioner (Handlooms) in Ministry of Textiles, DG in Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, Ministry of P&NG

- also served at Ministry of Power, Civil Aviation. — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

In the Civil Services personality test conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the interview panel interacts with a candidate on diversified matters from international relations to political scenarios as well as personal information.

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is a nationwide competitive examination conducted by the UPSC for recruitment to higher civil services of the government, including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Indian Police Service.

On an average, 9 to 10 lakh candidates apply every year and the number of candidates sitting in the preliminary examination is approximately 5.5 lakh. Results for the prelims are published in mid-August, while the final result is published in May the next year.