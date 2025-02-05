IAS Officer Officiates Wedding Of Tsunami Survivor He Rescued 20 Years Ago In Tamil Nadu

In a heartwarming display of dedication and compassion, Dr J. Radhakrishnan, an IAS officer, officiated the wedding of Meena, the youngest survivor of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami in Tamil Nadu. As the district collector then, Mr Radhakrishnan played a pivotal role in relief efforts after the tsunami struck on December 26, 2004, claiming over 6,000 lives. He also rescued Meena after he heard her crying near the debris in Keechankuppam.

Placed at Annai Sathya Government Children's Home in Nagapattinam, Meena received unwavering support from Mr Radhakrishnan and his wife, Krithika, who became her guardian angels. Even after his transfer, the officer continued to guide Meena on her journey to becoming a nurse, ensuring he was present for every major milestone.

Years later, when Meena decided to marry, Mr Radhakrishnan travelled to Nagapattinam to officiate the wedding at Sri Nellukkadai Mariamman Temple. Several survivors who had lived and studied with Meena at the children's home also attended the ceremony.

Sharing the pictures of the wedding on Instagram, the officer wrote, "Lovely to be part of Meena & Manimaran's wedding today in Nagapattinam. Our post-tsunami journey with the children of Nagai has always been one of hope, and Meena & Sowmya are shining examples of resilience."

"Seeing them grow, study, graduate, and now settle into beautiful lives brings tears of joy. A day to remember, a family that has grown beyond bonds of blood. Sharing glimpses from today and moments from the past that remind us how far we've all come," he added. He also shared old pictures of little Meena in his arms.

Internet users were deeply moved by the heartwarming story and praised his extraordinary compassion and commitment. Many users called him a "true hero", "an inspiration", and "a shining example of humanity".

One user wrote, "Hey nice of you sir. Everyone knows your massive efforts during tsunsmi.y you became a father-like figure for all those impacted."

Another commented, "Very inspiring Sir. Hats off. No words to describe the gesture and the support you have rendered towards them. My salute Sir." A third said, "Great sir u are very inspiring to future generations."