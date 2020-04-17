IAF's Brand New Apache Chopper Makes Emergency Landing In Punjab Field

New Delhi:

A brand new Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in a field in Punjab's Hoshiarpur today. The two pilots are safe and the district police are in touch with the IAF's base in Pathankot.

Reports said there was no damage to the helicopter.

The American-made Apaches, also informally known as "tank busters", were bought by India in a recent deal worth $1.1 billion.

Twenty-two brand new Apache attack helicopters were ordered by India. The first batch was inducted in September last year.

The Apaches are widely considered the most advanced attack helicopters in the world and have seen action with the US Air Force in multiple wars.

