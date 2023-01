Alliance Air Pilot Detained For Filming Prohibited Area At Rajasthan Airport

The pilot has been de-rostered, the airline said in a statement. (File photo)

A Foreign-origin pilot of Alliance Air was recently detained for a few hours by Indian Air Force (IAF) security personnel at Rajasthan's Uttarlai Air Force Station for allegedly taking pictures and videos at airport's prohibited area.

The pilot has been de-rostered, the airline said in a statement.

"Safety for Alliance Air is paramount and such occurrences are viewed seriously by Alliance Air. The said pilot has been de-rostered pending investigation. We ensure that all required corrective actions are in place," stated the Alliance airline.

"We would like to reiterate that Alliance Air as an airline adheres to the procedures/policies. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our esteemed guests on board," the statement further added.

Alliance Air operated a charter flight from Delhi to Uttarlai Air Force Station on January 9. After landing, the pilot clicked several pictures and made videos following which the IAF detained him.

IAF has lodged a complaint with the regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).