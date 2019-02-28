Exercise Restraint 'For Our Children': Kailash Satyarthi Urges India, Pak

"Terrorism in any part of the world is a threat to humanity," said Kailash Satyarthi (File Photo)

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi in New Delhi on Thursday urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and create an atmosphere of trust and transparency.

"For the safety, security and well-being of all our children, I appeal to the governments of India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. I urge Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and Prime Minister (Imran) Khan to create an atmosphere of trust and transparency, and work together to uproot terrorism in all earnestness," Mr Satyarthi said in a statement.

He also appealed religious leaders, media and youth of both the countries to work with their governments for restoring peace.

"Terrorism in any part of the world is a threat to humanity. Our children have the right to grow up in peace," he noted.