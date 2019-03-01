Kerala CPM Leader Denies Making 'Anti-National' Remark On IAF Strikes

IAF Air Strikes: BJP's Kerala unit on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

In the wake of protests from the BJP, CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said on Friday that he had made no anti-national remark but only criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India's aerial attack on terror camps in Pakistan.

"What I said in my speech was I criticized Modi and I will continue to do so. If that's a crime, I am ready to go to jail," Mr Balakrishnan told the media.

The BJP's Kerala unit on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Mr Balakrishnan for his alleged anti-national remarks.

Mr Balakrishnan said on Tuesday that the aerial attack conducted by India was a ploy by the BJP-RSS combine to derail the general election process.

He added that the Modi government, instead of resolving the Kashmir issue, was trying to make the people of Jammu and Kashmir "enemies".

"When I was speaking that day, TV news channels were present and everyone can check the video of my speech," added Mr Balakrishnan.

He added that the statement of Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa that the aerial attack on the JeM terror camp in Pakistan would help the party win more seats showed how the BJP politicizes things.

"The attack (by IAF) is not a credit for the BJP. The entire credit should go for the brave Indian forces and not to one individual. The entire nation stands with the forces," he said.