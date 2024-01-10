'I Was In Love': When Ticketless Narayana Murthy Travelled 11 Hours In Train For Sudha Murty

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty tied the knot in 1978.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recently recalled how he once travelled in a train for 11 hours without any ticket to drop his wife Sudha Murty. The billionaire was speaking to CNBC-TV18 and stated how his hormones were "kicking in" at that age. "Those days, you see, I was..." said Mr Murthy as Mrs Murty interrupted and said, "Not ever, no."

"Those days, I was, whatever, in love. Well, I should say what somebody has said... you know what I am talking about. The hormones would be kicking in... you know how it is," he told the outlet while his 73-year-old wife did a facepalm.

"That's a different age. But I'm talking of an enduring marriage over a long time. And the beauty in the middle part of that relationship is when you have children. Both partners will have to make the relationship an exciting one by adding whatever masala is needed," the 77-year-old added.

The revelations come at the time of the release of their biography 'An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy' which has been written by US-based Indian-origin writer Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni.

Recently, he also accepted he made a mistake by keeping Sudha Murty out of the company. He said that she was more qualified than him, and the six other founders of the tech company. Explaining his rationale behind asking his wife to not join the company, the 77-year-old said that he was "wrongly idealistic" during those days and believed that one shouldn't get family into your company.

"I felt that good corporate governance means not getting family into it. Because those days children used to come in and run the company... there used to be a violation of a lot of laws," Mr Murthy told CNBC-TV18.

"But a few years ago, I had a discussion with a couple of professors of philosophy and they said that I was wrong. They said that as other as the other person has merit, whether it's your wife, your son, or your daughter. As long as they have merit and go through the normal procedure. You have no right to prevent that person from being part of the company because then you are taking away some of your rights," he added.

Accepting his folly, the billionaire said that he was influenced by the "environment of those days".