'I Can't Wait To Return!': Apple CEO Tim Cook's Photo With Indian Team

Tim Cook happily posed with a large group of Apple's team members in India.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who launched the company's first two official retail stores in India, has shared a group photo thanking Apple's workers in the country.

In the photo, uploaded on Twitter, Tim Cook is seen happily posing with a large group of Apple's team members in India. “What an incredible week in India! Thanks to our teams across the country. I can't wait to return,” the CEO wrote.

Many users reacted to Mr Cook's post.

“Lots of love from India,” a person wrote.

“It's great to hear about your incredible week in India and how much you enjoyed your time there. I'm sure your visit was a wonderful opportunity to connect with the diverse culture and experience the vibrant energy of the country,” a comment read.

“Happy to you see enjoy your time in India, Tim,” a person said.

Another user said, “The enthusiasm is palpable and with a leader who leads from the very front and who opens the door for his customers at Mumbai and Delhi and hugs and celebrates them and kneels down to that lil child in Delhi is all what they don't teach in Harvard!”

“Thanks for coming. Very well-structured itinerary. You met cross-section of people. All very talented. Nice to see how you promoted Apple in a soft way everywhere. Something to learn from a leader who is leading Number 1 brand. You are most welcome again,” a comment read.

Apple opened its first retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi. The Mumbai store is located in the Jio World Drive mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) while the Delhi store has come up in Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. Tim Cook opened the doors to Apple's Mumbai store on April 18 and launched the Delhi store on April 20. Scores of people had queued up outside both the stores to witness the opening.