'I Am Alive': UP Boy Tells Supreme Court During His 'Murder' Hearing

An 11-year-old boy appeared before a Supreme Court bench today to convince them that he is alive and that the murder case involving him is a fake one. The case started when the boy's father falsely accused his grandfather and uncles of killing him. The murder case was registered by police in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit.

The boy, Abhay Singh, has since then knocked on several doors to have the case closed and prove that he is alive. He also appeared before an Allahabad High Court bench, but his petition was dismissed, which in turn forced him to approach the Supreme Court.

On Friday, he stood before a division bench of the Supreme Court and said "I am alive". Taking note of the matter, the court has sought reports from the Uttar Pradesh government, the Pilibhit Superintendent of Police, and the station house officer at the Neuria police station.

The court has also directed authorities to not take any coercive steps against the boy and his grandfather till further orders.

Abhay said, "I am safe and staying with my grandparents. The police keep coming to our house and threatens my grandparents. I want to continue staying with them, and hence want the case to be closed."

The boy's lawyer, Kuldeep Jauhari, said the boy had been living with his maternal grandfather since 2013 as his father used to beat his mother and demand more dowry.

After the mother died, the boy's grandfather filed a case against the father. In a tit-for-tat case, he accused them of murdering Abhay.

The Supreme Court will next hear the matter in January.