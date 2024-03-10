Hyderabad Woman Found Murdered In Australia, Husband Flies Home With Son

Chaithanya Madhagani's parents have appealed the government to help bring her body home

A 36-year-old woman from Hyderabad was found murdered in Australia and her husband, who allegedly killed her, flew back to the city and handed over their child to her parents.

The body of Chaithanya Madhagani was found in a wheelie bin on the side of a road in Buckley on Saturday, according to reports. She lived with her husband and son in Australia.

According to Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy, since the woman was from his constituency, he met her parents today after being informed about the matter.

The legislator told news agency PTI that at the request of the woman's parents, he wrote a letter to the Foreign Office to bring the woman's body to Hyderabad. The MLA said he also informed the office of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy about this.

The MLA further said that according to the information provided by the woman's parents, their son-in-law "confessed" to killing their daughter.

The Victoria Police in a statement dated March 9 said, "Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a deceased person was located in Buckley, near Winchelsea. Officers located the deceased person on Mount Pollock Road about midday."

A second crime scene has been established at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook, and is believed to be connected to the homicide, it said, adding the investigators are treating the death as suspicious.

At this stage in the investigation, it is believed the parties involved are known to one another and the offender may have fled overseas, the statement said.

