Hyderabad Teen Falls From 35th Floor, Academic Stress May Be Reason: Cops

The boy, Reyansh, who fell from the 35th floor of his apartment complex.

A Class 10 student died allegedly by suicide when he fell from the 35th floor of his apartment complex on Monday evening in Hyderabad.

The incident was reported from Raidurgam area at 'My Home Bhooja' apartment.

The 15-year-old had reportedly sent a text message to his mother at around 7 pm, saying he is ending his life because of personal reasons.

The mother, Swaroopa Reddy, led a frantic search for the boy and then filed a missing complaint at the Raidurgam Police Station at around 3 am.

Analysis of CCTV footage found that the teenager had not left the apartment complex, said police.

Subsequently, his body was found early today near the third gate, in the Deck area, on the ground floor, said the cops.

Video footage showed the teenager taking the lift in the evening. That was the last anyone had seen him.

Investigating officer Srinivas said they have filed a suspicious death case and are enquiring with the school authorities, teachers and the boy's friends.

The boy's father, Suresh Kumar Reddy, is an analyst with a finance firm. Reyansh was the elder of his two sons.

Initial unconfirmed reports had suggested that the 15-year-old spent a great many hours in front of a gaming console and faced academic stress that drove him to take the extreme step.

Madhapur DCP Gone Sandeep told NDTV there was no indication of addiction to online games and said the reason for the extreme step was not known and could possibly be linked to academic stress.