Say Thank You, Please, Get 'Courtesy Discounts' At Hyderabad Restaurant

Boards announcing the initiatives have been put outside the Dakshin 5 restaurant in Hyderabad.

A restaurant in Hyderabad has found a unique way to attract customers: By offering "courtesy discounts". The Dakshin 5 restaurant, situated in Khajaguda, is encouraging the guests to say "thank you", "please" and "have a nice day".

The customers who use these phrases and show good manners will get a discount of upto Rs 35, the restaurant said in a press release. More the courtesies, more the discounts, the release further said.

It added that common courtesies have become very uncommon in today's time and the restaurant seeks to change that.

According to Telangana Today, a vegetarian thali at the restaurant costs Rs 165 plus taxes. But a patron will get it for Rs 150 (plus taxes) is he/she says "a thali please". Similarly, greeting the staff with "good afternoon" and placing the order with courtesy will earn extra discount.

A board announcing this novel initiative has been placed prominently outside the restaurant.

The idea is being liked by users on social media. They say it will "inculcate basic goodness in people".

"It's true that "politeness pays"," said a Twitter user. "Great thought and concept.. congratulations, many wishes and good luck," added another.

Some users have posted images that show that elderly people will get extra discount on food bill. Under the "Elder The Better" scheme, diners accompanied by an elderly person will get a flat discount on the total bill, equivalent to the age of the most elderly person of the group.

Dakshin-5 specialises in cuisines from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.