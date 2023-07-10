Hyderabad Medical Student Cuts Testicle, Dies By Suicide

Reddy lived with his mother and sister. (file)

A 20-year-old medical college student has died by suicide in Hyderabad. The student is said to have discontinued medication for depression, which is being seen as the reason for him resorting to this extreme step.

Deekshit Reddy was found unconscious on Sunday at his residence in Yadagirigutta, having lost a lot of blood after a cut in his testicles. He was shifted to hospital, but it was already too late. Reddy lived with his mother and sister.

Students at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad were shocked at one of their classmates having resorted to this extreme step. Deekshit Reddy was said to have attempted suicide four years ago as well; he survived, after which he was put on medication.

On June 4, Manasa, a final year BDS student, was found charred to death in her hostel room in Khammam.

Earlier in February, the death of Dr D Preethi, a postgraduate student at the Kakatiya Medical College, under controversial circumstances, had created a stir. Her senior Dr Mohd Saif is under probe in that incident.

Two more suicide deaths of medicos were reported in Telangana earlier this year -- 21-year-old MBBS third year student M Sanath in March and Dasari Harsha, 22, a fourth year student, in February.