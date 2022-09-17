Hyderabad Liberation Day Live Updates: KCR, Amit Shah To Address Rallies

While Chief Minister KCR celebrates 'Telangana National Integration Day', a few kilometers away Union Home Minister Amit Shah is celebrating the same historical event but under a slightly different name: 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

Hyderabad Liberation Day Live Updates: KCR, Amit Shah To Address Rallies

KCR's three-day celebration of Telangana National Integration Day, began yesterday

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad today is celebrating the state's 'integration' to the Indian Union or 'liberation' from the rule of the Nizam. While Chief Minister KCR celebrates 'Telangana National Integration Day', a few kilometers away Union Home Minister Amit Shah is celebrating the same historical event but under a slightly different name: 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

KCR's three-day celebration of Telangana National Integration Day, which began yesterday with rallies being taken out by students, women and youth groups in constituency headquarters, will include him unfurling the national flag at the Central Lawns in Nampally's Public Gardens today. Simultaneously, ministers will also unfurl the national flag and take salute at all district headquarters.

On the other hand, Amit Shah's day-long visit for 'Hyderabad Liberation Day includes floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India who had unfurled the national flag after Hyderabad acceded to India.

Here are the LIVE updates on Hyderabad Liberation Day:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Sep 17, 2022 07:05 (IST)
Sep 17, 2022 07:03 (IST)
For Hyderabad Landmark, It's Chief Minister KCR vs Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will both unfurl the national flag in Hyderabad on Saturday in separate "September 17" celebrations, in what is building up to be a day of intense and competitive political activity in the state.

The Centre will, for the first time, celebrate September 17 as "Hyderabad Liberation Day". The former Hyderabad State under the Nizam merged with the Indian Union on this day, more than a year after India's Independence.
.