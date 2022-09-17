Hyderabad Liberation Day Live Updates: KCR, Amit Shah To Address Rallies

KCR's three-day celebration of Telangana National Integration Day, began yesterday

Hyderabad today is celebrating the state's 'integration' to the Indian Union or 'liberation' from the rule of the Nizam. While Chief Minister KCR celebrates 'Telangana National Integration Day', a few kilometers away Union Home Minister Amit Shah is celebrating the same historical event but under a slightly different name: 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

KCR's three-day celebration of Telangana National Integration Day, which began yesterday with rallies being taken out by students, women and youth groups in constituency headquarters, will include him unfurling the national flag at the Central Lawns in Nampally's Public Gardens today. Simultaneously, ministers will also unfurl the national flag and take salute at all district headquarters.

On the other hand, Amit Shah's day-long visit for 'Hyderabad Liberation Day includes floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India who had unfurled the national flag after Hyderabad acceded to India.

Here are the LIVE updates on Hyderabad Liberation Day:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.