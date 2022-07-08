Hyderabad Doctor Gets Honorary Fellowship From Royal College Of Surgeons

Dr Raghu Ram is Director, KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases in Hyderabad

The director of Hyderabad-based breast cancer surgeon, Dr P Raghu Ram has been conferred with an honorary Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS) from Royal Colleges of Surgeons (RCS) of England.

Dr Raghu Ram is the youngest Surgeon of Indian origin to be conferred with Honorary FRCS in the 482 years history of the Royal College, said a statement from the institution.

This is the highest recognition bestowed by the Royal College in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the art and science of surgery, it said.

"I am deeply grateful to the College Council for conferring me this high honour. Over the past 15 years, I have strived to replicate the best of British practices in my motherland & feel immensely proud to have been a 'living bridge' between the UK and India. I dedicate this high honour to my family, my patients, my Colleagues at KIMS Hospitals and to the Indian Surgical fraternity world over," he said on being conferred the honorary fellowship.

"Proud to represent my motherland at the Royal College today in the traditional Bandhgala proudly displaying India's tricolor pocket square representing Bharath," he added.