"Restore 100 Acres Or...": Supreme Court On Hyderabad University Land Row

It was a rough day in the Supreme Court for the Telangana government.

A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih made searing observations about the rushed deforestation of an estimated 100 acres in Hyderabad's Kancha Gachibowli area, adjacent to the Hyderabad Central University campus, "without permission of authorities".

"We are only concerned with presence of bulldozers and the erasing of forest spread over 100 acres. If you wanted to build something... you should have taken required permission."

Significantly, the judges also went to bat for animals whose habitats were disturbed, pointing to videos showing "herbivorous animals running to seek shelter... bitten by stray dogs".

The state was also asked about claims it "self-exempted" animals from lists of protected species.

The court ordered the state's wildlife warden to take immediate action to safeguard the animals, calling the state out particularly for threats to protected species in the area.

Finally, it also repeated its warning of action, including jail time, against senior officials from the Chief Secretary down, unless presented with a concrete plan to restore the deforested land.

The next hearing in this case will be on May 15.

'Temporary Prison For Your Officers...'

"If you want to save your Chief Secretary... tell us how you will restore those 100 acres. Come up with a plan... otherwise we don't know how many of your officers will go to temporary (jail)," Justice Gavai raged, "What was the tearing urgency to do this in three days... on holidays?"

"If you try to oppose restoration (of deforested land), then temporary prison for your officers. In the meantime, not a single tree will be felled," the court said, emphasising its April 3 order to stop all activity on the 100 acres, except for those necessary to ensure protection of trees.

Unleashing a flood of criticism, the Supreme Court also underlined its shock at the large-scale felling of trees and pointed out "even governments come to court for (permission to) cut trees".

The land in question is adjacent to the Hyderabad Central University.

There was, in that, also a reference to a 1996 order by the court that mandated state governments to develop guidelines for cutting trees in forests, including ensuring protection of wildlife and the environment, and maintaining the ecological balance of the area.

The court demanded to know how the Telangana government had bypassed these rules.

Appearing for the Telangana government, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi admitted "there may be some errors" but insisted the state's actions were "bonafide".

The court, though, appeared disinclined to continue that line of arguments, noting, "We are not concerned with all this... we are only concerned with protection of the environment. Ensure displaced animals are safe. We only want to hear how 100 acres of forest land will be restored."

Hyderabad Central University Land Row

The controversy revolves around the Congress' plans to redevelop around 400 acres adjacent to the university. This led to protests from students and activists, who have argued the use of bulldozers violates Supreme Court orders and endangers wildlife in the area.

The petitioners claim the land is home to many species of animals and birds and, accordingly, the Vata Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, had sought deemed forest status and demanded it be declared a 'national park' under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The Telangana government has clarified it has not taken land belonging to the university, and criticised the opposition BRS and BJP for spreading lies about the land for political gains.

