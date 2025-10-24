Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Crash Revives Memories Of Deadly 2013 Volvo Accident

A late-night journey from Hyderabad to Bengaluru ended in tragedy on Friday when a private Volvo bus caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler near Chinnatekur village in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district. At least 12 people, including the biker, have been confirmed dead.

According to police, the collision occurred shortly after midnight when a motorcycle reportedly struck the speeding bus and was dragged beneath it, its fuel cap open. The contact ignited a fire that spread rapidly through the vehicle, leaving passengers trapped inside.

"So far, 11 passengers and a biker have died. Police are entering the bus to assess the situation, and the fate of nine other passengers is yet to be ascertained," Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen said. District Collector A Siri confirmed that 41 people were on board the bus, including the driver.

Friday's accident has revived memories of the 2013 Mahbubnagar bus fire -- also involving a Volvo coach on the same Hyderabad-Bengaluru route -- that killed 45 passengers. Following that incident, the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had submitted a detailed report highlighting several structural and design flaws in Volvo's long-haul bus models, describing them as highly vulnerable to fire accidents.

Among the most serious issues identified were:

A battery compartment positioned directly below the driver's seat, hanging unusually low and vulnerable to ground impact.

A 300-litre fuel tank placed adjacent to the battery, with three interconnected tanks increasing the likelihood of rapid fuel spread in the event of a rupture.

A chassis made of hard plywood, not metal, which facilitated fire propagation "upwards and along the length of the bus."

Foam padding and cushioned seats made of highly flammable materials, which intensified heat and smoke.

A design provision at the rear for a second driver's rest berth, which reduced exit space and added further obstacles during emergencies.

The report recommended that the specific bus model be recalled and its design reviewed, stating bluntly that the configuration was "meant for Europe, the US, and Japan, not for Indian conditions."

Despite the warnings issued over a decade ago, Friday's accident has reignited questions over whether those design concerns were ever fully rectified. Senior police officials confirmed that the vehicle involved in the Kurnool fire was a private operator's Volvo, similar in configuration to those previously flagged by investigators.

The DIG noted that no fire control measures were present in the bus that caught fire, highlighting lapses in safety compliance and emergency preparedness during travel.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, calling it a "devastating bus fire accident." "My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families," Naidu said in a statement on social media.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also conveyed his condolences and directed the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Gadwal district - which borders Kurnool - to assist in relief operations.