Husband In Jail For Her Murder, UP Woman Found Alive In Rajasthan

The husband tipped the police about the whereabouts of the woman. (Representational)

Mehandipur Balaji police on Saturday detained the same woman who was declared dead seven years ago while two accused of her murder served imprisonment.

The victims tipped the Mehandipur Balaji police about the whereabouts of the woman.

"The victim Sonu said that in 2015 he had a court marriage with a woman named Aarti. After marriage, Aarti demanded to get the land in her name along with the money. On expressing his inability, the woman left the house after 8 days and disappeared somewhere. After this, he searched for but she was nowhere to be found," said Police Station Officer Mehandipur Balaji Ajit Singh Badsera.

The UP police found the body of a woman in the Magorra canal of Mathura. When the post-mortem of the woman was not conducted, the police got her cremated.

"After 6 months, when Aarti's father approched the police to investigate his missing daughter, the police showed him the photo and clothes of the dead woman. During this, Suraj Prasad Gupta, identified her as his daughter. Gupta accused Sonu Saini and Gopal Saini, residents of Mehandipur Balaji, of killing his daughter," said Balaji Ajit Singh Badsera.

The two accused are out on bail and are hopeful of getting justice.

