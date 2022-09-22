Sundar Pichai Lost 20% Of His Wealth Last Year: Report

The Google CEO's net worth fell 20% to Rs 5,300 crore.

Madurai-born Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive Officer of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc, has lost a fifth of his wealth last year, according to the IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2022.

Despite a 20 per cent decline in net worth to Rs 5,300 crore, Mr Pichai still ranks among the top 10 wealthiest professional managers on the list.

In the Richest Indian Professional Managers list, Mr Pichai is ranked seventh this time.

The professional managers on this list, according to the research, are people who have amassed riches through stock options from the companies they have worked for.

According to the Hurun India Rich List, Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks is on top with a wealth of Rs 16,600 crore. Thomas Kurian of Oracle is in the second position followed by Nikesh Arora of Palo Alto Networks. Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto debuted in the Hurun India Rich List 2022.

The list of "Richest Indian Professional Managers".

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's net worth, which was Rs 6,200 crore in 2021, remained unchanged from the previous year.

Ajaypal Singh Banga, the vice chairman of the equity firm General Atlantic and a former executive chairman of Mastercard, is wealthier than Mr Nadella, Mr Pichai, and Mr Narayan.

As per Hurun India, a total of 1,103 individuals with wealth more than Rs 1,000 crore, have featured in the list. This year has witnessed an increase of 96 in the number of rich individuals as compared to last year.