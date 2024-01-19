'Hunar Unlimited' Showcases Art Accessibile for Visually Impaired

The 'Hunar Unlimited,' an annual event hosted by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, became a beacon of innovation and social inclusivity as it unveiled a remarkable fusion of art and technology. The event, held at the PHD's headquarters, showcased paintings crafted by disabled children, distinguishable by their integration of Near Field Communication (NFC) and Quick Response (QR) code technology.

These artworks went beyond the visual realm, breaking barriers for the visually impaired. The NFC and QR codes embedded within each painting opened a new dimension of interaction, allowing those with visual impairments to engage with the art through audio descriptions accessed via their smartphones.

Dr Mathew Varghese, an orthopedic expert from St Stephen's College, played a pivotal role in bringing these groundbreaking paintings to the event. He emphasised the potential of this technology to redefine the way visually impaired individuals experience art. In an interview with NDTV, Dr Varghese expressed his vision, stating, "We envision these NFC chips to be installed at every museum in India, revolutionising accessibility and making art a truly inclusive experience."

Sanjeev Agarwal, President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce, underlined the organization's commitment to Prime Minister Modi's 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' vision. He spoke about the importance of developing the skills of specially-abled children, aligning with the broader goal of creating a self-reliant India.

The event, however, was not just about technological advancements in art but also a showcase of the skilled craftsmanship of the beneficiaries. Clothing creations, a product of the training received at the PHD Family Welfare Foundation's skill development units, were available for sale. This dual emphasis on technology and craftsmanship highlighted the holistic approach towards empowerment.

Concluding the event, Anuradha Goel, Chair of the PHD Family Welfare Foundation, commended the efforts of Dr Varghese and the potential of NFC technology in art. She underscored the significance of innovations that enable visually impaired individuals to 'see' paintings through experiential means.

The 'Hunar Unlimited' event proved to be more than a platform for showcasing the marriage of technology and art; it was a testament to the power of inclusivity and the limitless potential that arises when creativity and innovation intersect.