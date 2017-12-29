'Don't Want To Die Like Gauri Lankesh': 'Humans Of Hindutva' Parody Page Offline

The Facebook page 'Humans of Hindutva', which parodied right wing fundamentalism, has been shut down by its administrator, who said in a note on Thursday, "I have no desire to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul Khan".'Humans of Hindutva' debuted in April, basing itself on the hugely popular "Humans of New York" that tells stories through a photography project. It posted satire and editorials on various raging topics. In recent months, it had showcased its views on violence in the name of cow protection, moral policing in states like Uttar Pradesh and the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru in September.The administrator, in a note published on the website satyanash.com, wrote: "I'm quitting of my own accord. I've not been banned or mass reported. I have recently received some threats to my life which I can't take lightly."Announcing that he was deleting the Facebook page as well as his website, he said: "I am outnumbered, I live in a BJP state and come from a middle-class family with no political or police connections. I have no desire to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul Khan. Actually, more than myself I worry for the safety of my family. I hope those who threatened me consider this as a victory and leave us alone."Afrazul Khan, a Muslim labourer from Bengal, was hacked to death and burnt in Rajasthan earlier this month by a man who filmed the killing and shared it along with a rant against "love jihad" - the term used by right wing activists who allege that Muslim men marry Hindu women and convert them.The administrator wrote in his post that he "congratulated Hindutva for winning this David vs. Goliath fight".He stayed anonymous and communicated only through Facebook Messenger.Reports say he had decided to quit way back in September after journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder by bikers who shot her seven times outside her home in Bengaluru. He deactivated the page for a few days but reopened it.