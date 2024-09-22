Human Rights Body Seeks Centre's Response On EY Employee's Death

The NHRC expressed grave concern over the circumstances surrounding Ms Perayil's death.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed response from the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment over the death of a young chartered accountant in Pune. Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old employee at Ernst & Young (EY), died in July 2024, allegedly due to excessive workload and intense work pressure, according to her family.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the NHRC expressed grave concern over the circumstances surrounding Ms Perayil's death. It called on the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment to provide a comprehensive report on the case, including details of the ongoing investigation. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that the ministry is looking into the matter.

According to the NHRC, the reports surrounding Ms Perayil's death raise serious concerns about the mental and physical toll of corporate work culture on young employees, particularly those in high-pressure industries like finance, consulting, and law. Stress, anxiety, sleeplessness, and the relentless pursuit of impossible targets have, the NHRC noted, led to "grave violations of their human rights."

In response to the growing concerns around workplace safety, the NHRC has constituted a 'Core Group on Business and Human Rights.' This body will review current labour legislations and regulations, aiming to create robust recommendations for both central and state governments. The core group's objective is to ensure that businesses in India align their practices with global human rights standards and create healthy, humane work environments.

"Every employer has a prime duty to provide a safe, secure, and positive environment for its employees. It is vital that businesses regularly update and revise their employment policies to reflect their commitment to human rights," the NHRC's statement read.

The death of Ms Perayil, who had been working at EY's Pune office for only four months, has drawn attention to corporate work culture. Her mother's emotional letter to the company, which has since gone viral, accused the firm of creating an unbearable working environment that led to her daughter's death. In her letter, she pointed out the long hours, intense pressure, and the prioritisation of work over employee well-being as factors that caused her daughter's deteriorating mental and physical health.

Ms Perayil reportedly died of cardiac arrest, but her family claims that the extreme workload and stressful work environment were the real cause. Her father, Sibi Joseph, spoke out about the unbearable pressure his daughter was under.

"She used to cry on the phone that she could not work with so much tension and stress. We asked her to resign and come back... She decided to continue because she said that she was getting more exposure in EY. Unfortunately, on July 21, she collapsed in her room and died before reaching the hospital," Mr Joseph told news agency ANI.

Despite these claims, EY has denied any wrongdoing. In a statement, the company expressed deep sorrow over Ms Perayil's death, noting that it had been in contact with the family and had offered support. The firm also addressed the accusations of excessive workload, stating, "We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024. We place the highest importance on the well-being of all employees and will continue to improve and provide a healthy workplace."

The company has also come under fire for allegedly failing to attend Perayil's funeral, a point highlighted by her grieving mother.