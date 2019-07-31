Human Organs Available In India Like 'Peanuts': YSR Lawmaker

YSR Congress Party's Prabhakar Reddy raised the issue in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour. (File photo)

A Rajya Sabha member of Parliament on Wednesday raised concerns over the availability of human organs in the market illegally and urged the government to penalize those involved in such rackets with death penalty.

"Despite successive governments' efforts to stop illegal organ trade, India has become one of the biggest countries for organ trade, as also the cheapest too, in the world. It is available like peanuts," YSR Congress Party's Prabhakar Reddy said in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour.

He said organs like kidney, liver and heart are easily available and the government should take it seriously so that it could be stopped.

"Otherwise, amend the legislation in such a way that whoever is involved in this, including doctors, the middle-men and the hospital staff. It needs severe penalties which goes up to the death penalty be imposed on those involved in these rackets. I hope that the government would amend the legislation in such a way that it is stopped," he said.

