Hum Jeetenge: Monuments Lit With COVID-19 Messages On World Heritage Day

"Stay home, stay safe" message at the Qutub Minar in Delhi

The Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) today celebrated World Heritage Day by lighting up monuments in Delhi, Kolkata and Cooch Behar.

The Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, the Metcalfe Hall, Currency Building in Kolkata and the Cooch Behar Palace Museum in West Bengal were illuminated to mark the World Heritage Day.

The Red Fort glowed in the light of earthen lamps arranged to form a map of India with the words "Hum Jeetengey" (we will win) below.

The ASI posted a small video clip from the Red Fort on Twitter and wrote: "In this tough time of Corona Virus Epidemic, a message from Red Fort is that we will win."

#WorldHeritageDayCelebrations



In this tough time of Corona Virus Epidemic, a message from Red Fort is that we will win - हम जीतेंगे !

At the Humayun's Tomb, 41 candles were lit by the ASI to represent the 41-day lockdown period in the country. The heritage protection organisation tweeted 41 candles meant "one candle of humanity is enough to fight darkness".

#WorldHeritageDayCelebrations



At Humayun's Tomb ASI lit 41 candles to symbolize the 41 days of lock-down period. This denoted that one candle of humanity is enough to fight darkness.

UNESCO World Heritage Site Qutub Minar in the national capital was also lit with the message: stay home, stay safe.

#WorldHeritageDayCelebrations



In this tough time of Corona Virus Epidemic, a message from #QutbMinar is to - Stay Home, Stay Safe.

In Kolkata, the Metcalfe Hall at the junction of Strand Road and Hare Street, was lit up to mark the day. The architecture of the Metcalfe Hall, built between 1840-1844, facing the Hooghly River, is visually similar to ancient Greek temples.

The Currency Building, founded in 1833, and the Cooch Behar Palace Museum were also illuminated by Kolkata ASI.

The Illuminated Metcalfe Hall, Currency Building at Kolkata and Cooch Behar Palace Museum, Cooch Behar, West Bengal... by Kolkata Circle Asi.

The Cooch Behar Palace, now a heritage structure, was modeled after the Buckingham Palace in 1887, during the reign of Maharaja Nripendra Narayan.

As India and the world grapples to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Archaeological Survey of India illuminated heritage structures and lit candles and earthen lamps to celebrate a rather sombre World Heritage Day.

Over 2 million people have been infected by the contagious virus globally and over 1.5 lakh have died. India has reported 14,792 cases so far with 488 deaths.