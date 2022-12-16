Huge Quantity Of Liquor Seized Near House Of Bihar BJP Leader's Relative

Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary on Friday asked the state government to look into the "seizure of a huge quantity of liquor" from the vicinity of the house of a top BJP leader's close relative.

The matter was raised on the floor of the House by Congress MLA Shakil Ahmed Khan, whose party is a part of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state.

"I came across a media report stating 108 cartons of liquor have been seized from the backyard of a close relative of Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Leader of the Opposition. I promptly brought it to the notice of the Chair," Khan told PTI.

Sinha, who represents Lakhisarai assembly segment, was not present in the House, having staged a walkout along with other BJP MLAs in protest against the Saran hooch tragedy.

The Speaker, who has been upset over the Opposition's behaviour for the past couple of days, looked at the treasury benches and said that the matter must be investigated.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary rose in his seat and said that the government needs the Chair's nod to probe a matter raised in the House.

Since the Chair has expressed a desire, the government will get back after doing it, he said.

After the day's proceedings were over, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav told reporters, "I am shocked to learn about the huge seizure from the backyard of Sinha's close relative. I don't want to make any allegation as of now. But if the report is true, Sinha may owe a reply." "Moreover, the BJP has been raising hell over violation of prohibition in Bihar. It should know that liquor is being smuggled into Bihar primarily from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, both ruled by BJP," the RJD leader said.

Meanwhile, the excise department confirmed the seizure of "1,296 bottles of foreign liquor" from Ghongsa village in Lakhisarai district on Wednesday.

The sole occupant of the desolate house, where the 108 cartons were kept, has also been arrested and further investigations were underway.

The spot where the seizure was made is said to be just a few meters from the house of a close relative of the BJP leader.

BJP leaders, when contacted, refused to comment saying they were not aware of the seizure and the place from where it was made.

Manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale, and consumption of liquor is banned in the state.

