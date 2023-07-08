Huge Part Of Road Caves In On Jammu-Srinagar Highway Amid Heavy Rain

Visuals of the massive cave-in have gone viral on social media

A massive chunk of a road along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway has caved in amid heavy rain, officials said today.

The road connecting two tunnels on the national highway was washed away after landslides, triggered by heavy rain, occurred in several areas of the Ramban district.

A traffic department official said work was underway to clear the road and repair the affected sections despite the incessant rains. "People are advised not to travel on the highway till the restoration work is completed," the news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

The Jammu-Srinagar Highway links the Valley with the rest of the country.

The weather office has predicted moderate to heavy rain with thundershowers across Jammu and Kashmir till Sunday.