"Huge Milestone": PM Modi Launches Major Railway Projects In 3 States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted a significant development in India's transportation infrastructure, particularly in the metro network and Indian railways, stating that the country now has 1000 km of metro services. While virtually laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple railway projects for Telangana, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi emphasised that these projects represent the nation's progress and showcase the principle of "sab ka sath sab ka vikaas" (development for all).

"Our country has now over 1000 km of metro network...The projects that have been inaugurated today - for Telangana, Odisha, and Jammu & Kashmir - are a huge milestone in connectivity. It shows that the country is moving ahead together. This is 'sab ka sath, sab ka vikaas,'" said Prime Minister Modi.

Notably, the Prime Minister inaugurated the New Jammu Railway Division, Charlapalli New Terminal Station, in Telangana and laid the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway.

Additionally, PM Modi reflected on the transformation of Indian Railways over the past decade, describing it as a period of visible change that has improved the country's image and boosted the confidence of the Indian people.

"The last decade has been the decade of visible transformation of Indian railways. The changes that have been brought about have changed the image of the country and have given confidence to the countrymen," he stated.

According to a press release, the creation of the 742.1-kilometre Jammu Railway Division, comprising Pathankot, Jammu, Udhampur, Srinagar, and Baramulla; Bhogpur Sirwal-Pathankot; Batala-Pathankot; and Pathankot to Joginder Nagar sections, will significantly benefit Jammu and Kashmir and surrounding regions.

Meanwhile, Charlapalli New Terminal Station in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana has been developed as a new coaching terminal along with the provision of a second entry with a cost of around Rs 413 crore. This environmentally friendly terminal, having good passenger amenities, will ease congestion on the existing coaching terminals in the city, like Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda.

The Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway would improve connectivity in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and nearby areas and lead to the overall socio-economic development of the region.

PM Modi also marked the occasion of the Prakash Utsav of Guru Govind Singh, the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru. He praised the ideas of Guru Govind Singh, which continue to inspire the nation to pursue a prosperous and empowered future.

"Today is the Prakash Utsav of Guru Govind Singh--his ideas inspire us to have a prosperous and empowered India. I extend my best wishes to all on this occasion," the Prime Minister concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)