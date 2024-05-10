Huge Dust, Thunderstorm In Delhi After Days Of Scorching Heat

Delhi storm: Vehicles were navigating through traffic as the storm swept through the city.

Delhi was in for a windy surprise this evening after a major sand and thunderstorm turned the skies in the city and the adjoining area murky after days of scorching summer. Two Air India flights have also been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather.

The city had been reeling under rising temperatures and humidity and gusty winds have brought the mercury down.

Several took to social media to post images and videos of the effects of the storm. Trees were seen rustling ferociously and vehicles navigating through traffic as the storm swept through the national capital.

Crazy Dust storm in Delhi 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/0B12tLkKCu — Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) May 10, 2024

The weather department said Delhi reported winds with over 50 kmph speed. Gusty Winds (at 2200 hrs IST of today) reported (kmph) over Delhi: Ujwa 77 kmph; Jafarpur 57 kmph; Lodhi road 61 kmph; Pragati Maidan 63 kmph; Pitampura 57 kmph; Narayana 50 kmph; Najafgarh 40 kmph.

Gusty Winds (at 2200 hrs IST of today) reported (kmph) over Delhi: Ujwa 77 kmph; Jafarpur 57 kmph; Lodhi road 61 kmph; Pragati Maidan 63 kmph; Pitampura 57 kmph; Narayana 50 kmph; Najafgarh 40 kmph.#WeatherUpdatepic.twitter.com/xnlYW8lNga — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2024

A video from the Indira Gandhi International Airport showed people rushing to shaded areas while covering their eyes and mouths.

Eye witnessing this storm at Terminal 1 😱#Delhipic.twitter.com/DlJeVMM8eP — Siddharth Tanwar (@Sidtanwar_) May 10, 2024

Earlier in the day, the weather department forecast a cloudy sky with the possibility of a dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds. "Duststorm/ thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad," said the India Meteorological Department.