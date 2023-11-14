Huge Crowds Welcome PM Modi On 10-Km-Long Night Roadshow In Ranchi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a 10-km roadshow in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi at 10 pm today. The roadshow began amid tight security soon after PM Modi landed at Birsa Munda airport in a special aircraft, officials said.

Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the stretch to greet PM Modi.

PM Modi is on a two-day Jharkhand visit beginning on the eve of tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary that also happens to be Jharkhand's statehood day on Wednesday.

PM Modi was welcomed by Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the airport.

In view of the roadshow, traffic restrictions were imposed along the stretch from the airport to Raj Bhavan, the route taken by PM Modi, from 8 pm to 10.30 pm.

The entire route from the airport to Raj Bhavan and from Governor's House to Birsa Munda Old Jail was declared as a no-fly zone for drones from 6 pm on Tuesday to 11 pm on Wednesday, district administration officials said.