Huge Chunk Of National Highway Collapses In Himachal Amid Heavy Rain

Intense rain in Himachal Pradesh resulted in massive landslides and floods, inundating many areas, washing away roads, vehicles and houses.

Several bridges and roads collapsed due to the sheer force of gushing water.

A huge chunk of the national highway caved in near Rohatang today, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded along the stretch.

Officials said work is on to clear the debris. The traffic between Kullu and Manali has been affected due to the ongoing repair work.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a video, appealed to the people to stay indoors and remain vigilant for the next 24 hours as the weather office has warned of heavy rains to continue.

He also asked all the MLAs to stay in their constituencies and help the people.

