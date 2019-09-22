PM's Speech At 'Howdy, Modi!' Event In US: Top Quotes

Here are the top quotes from PM's speech at "Howdy, Modi!' event
- From Boston to Bengaluru, from Chicago to Shimla and from Los Angeles to Ludhiana, millions are glued to their TV even though it is rather late in India
- Donald Trump's "abki baar Trump sarkaar" slogan rang loud and clear. His celebration of Diwali in the White House lit up millions of faces with joy
- You can hear the heartbeat of the great partnership between India and US in this celebration of the world's two largest democracies. You can feel the strength and depth of the bonds between our two nations
- Today 50,000 Indians here are representatives of our great culture. We take along principles of diversity and democracy everywhere we go
- Unity in diversity is our heritage, it is our specialty. It is proof of our vibrant democracy, our power and inspiration
