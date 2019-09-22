PM's Speech At 'Howdy, Modi!' Event In US: Top Quotes

PM Modi speaks at the "Howdy, Modi" event as Donald Trump looks on. (Reuters)

Houston, Texas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the mega "Howdy, Modi!" event in Texas, billed by organizers as the largest turnout event for a foreign-elected leader on US soil. PM Modi was joined by US President Donald Trump as he addressed 50,000 people at the sold-out event at Houston's NRG Stadium. PM Modi arrived in Houston to a rousing welcome on Saturday, beginning his week-long tour to the US.